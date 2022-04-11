JoJo Siwa says she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

"I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite," the singer said in an Instagram video addressing her absence from the 2022 award show.

If you're wondering why JoJo Siwa was absent from Saturday night's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, the Dance Moms alum is setting the record straight — she wasn't invited.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," Siwa said in a short video (complete with a glitter filter.) "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

She doubled down on her explanation in her caption, adding "I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go."

Siwa was nominated for Favorite Social Media Star at this year's awards, but lost to TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. A representative for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

According to The Daily Beast, Siwa made a follow-up post in her Instagram story after learning that her song, "One Chance" was used during the show. "My song made the cut, but not me," she said in the video.

Siwa's absence comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the singer has been closely tied with the network since signing a deal with them back in 2017. But last September, the Dancing With The Stars contestant tweeted her frustrations at Nickelodeon, who produced her film The J Team, which aired on Paramount+. Siwa claimed that Nickelodeon wouldn't allow her to perform her own songs on her D.R.E.A.M. Tour, which began in January.

"My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," Siwa wrote on Twitter at the time. "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

Several celebrities rallied around Siwa's Instagram post sharing their support, with Snooki declaring "I'm gonna write a note" and tagging Nickelodeon in her comment.

"Their loss sweetness," added YouTuber Olivia Jade.

Siwa also retweeted several fans speaking out in defense about her absence, who called out that her lack of invite happened after she cut her iconic long hair and publicly came out, using her platform for LGTBQ advocacy both in her career and in her personal life.

"You're a class act," wrote DWTS pro Emma Slater. "They totally lost out @itsjojosiwa not a problem for you tho."

