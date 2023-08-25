JoJo Siwa flexes with Bachelor Nation bros Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron: 'Chosen family'

The trio are all taking part in the starry second season of Special Forces.

The band is back together!

JoJo Siwa is raving about her "chosen family" after recently reuniting with Special Forces costars and Bachelor Nation bros Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron.

In a post to her Instagram on Thursday, the Dance Moms alum shared a picture of the trio posing at a Zach Bryan concert. She captioned the pic, "The band is back together!!😎 If someone told me a year ago that these 2 boys would become such a massive part of my life I would've never believed you."

She continued, "Special Forces brought us together just a few months ago and mannnn am I grateful🤍 for these 2 AND for the rest of the chosen family gained from forces, a bond that will last for life!!🙏🏼💪🏼🇺🇸🇬🇧🤍."

The feelings were apparently mutual, as both Bachelor Nation stars took the time to comment sweetly on Siwa's post.

"Thanks for keeping us in line duty recruit ❤️," wrote Viall. Added Cameron, "Love you jojo! So grateful that we were brought together through special forces!"

The post also contained stills from their time on the upcoming second season of Special Forces, which, per a release, will drop 14 celebs into the mountains of New Zealand to brave the rigors of winter warfare. The contestants will face freezing temperatures and steep terrain as they take on challenges pulled from the playbook of real special-forces training, like crossing a ravine on a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak and escaping from a helicopter submerged in icy waters.

Joining Siwa, Viall, and Cameron this season will be actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, and food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

