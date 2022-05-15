After a 6-year engagement, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally tied the knot.

The longest Bachelorette engagement EVER is finally over: JoJo and Jordan are married!

It's a day I feared would never come, rose lovers: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are FINALLY married!

That's right: The longest Bachelorette engagement is over, and this time it didn't end with a "we have decided to go our separate ways" statement on Instagram. Fletcher and Rodgers, who have been engaged since her Bachelorette finale in 2016 (!), tied the knot on Saturday, May 14 in Santa Ynez, California.

"It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it!" Fletcher, 31, told People, which first reported the news. "Can't wait to start the next chapter of our lives together."

For those keeping count, Fletcher and Rodgers' wedding brings the total Bachelorette marriage tally up to five — though one of those couples, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, ultimately divorced.

Fletcher first won viewers over on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor with her quick wit and easygoing personality. Plus, she had the all-time best reaction when Higgins broke every Bachelor rule imaginable by saying "I love you" to her on their Fantasy Suites date:

JoJo cannot believe it. JoJo cannot believe it.

Though that "journey" ended in heartbreak, Fletcher rebounded as the Bachelorette — a top-10 Bachelorette at that. She and Rodgers, 33, have spent their long engagement hosting reality shows, including Crash Pad, a home renovation series on CNBC, and the upcoming TBS show The Big D, in which divorced couples live together in Costa Rica while dating other people. (Sounds as awkward as the title.)

Please join me in congratulating the happy couple, rose lovers! And I hope to see you back here on Monday, July 11 for the new season of The Bachelorette.

