John Wesley Shipp to guest-star on DC's Stargirl as Golden Age Flash

The Flash is speeding over to DC's Stargirl.

EW has exclusively learned that John Wesley Shipp will guest-star in season 2 of the CW's high-school superhero drama. Shipp will appear in episode 9, reprising his role as old-school speedster Jay Garrick from The Flash.

According to the official description, Jay Garrick plays a role "in a pivotal flashback episode" that establishes "the Golden Age Flash as a member of Earth-2's Justice Society of America." Per the CW, this miniature crossover will "officially bring Stargirl [Brec Bassinger] into CW's post-Crisis CWverse alongside The Flash, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

This is the first time Stargirl will feature a character crossover from an Arrowverse show, as it wasn't possible before Crisis on Infinite Earths established that Bassinger's stars-and-stripes-clad teen hero resides on Earth-2 (with the Arrowverse shows all taking place on Earth-Prime now). This casting helps reinforce Stargirl's place in the greater post-Crisis multiverse.

Stargirl season 1 ended with the new JSA — Courtney/Stargirl, Yolanda/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth/Dr. Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), Rick/Hourman (Cameron Gellman), and Pat/S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) — foiling the Injustice Society of America's plans to brainwash the country. But the finale also introduced new threats like Cindy (Meg DeLacy) finding a gem holding DC supervillain Eclipso and former ISA member the Shade returning to fill the power vacuum in the decimated evil group. And a post-credit sequence revealed that presumed-dead Sylvester Pemberton, a.k.a. Starman (Joel McHale), is very much alive and looking for Pat.

Shipp originally played the Scarlet Speedster on the 1990 TV series The Flash. His tenure in the Arrowverse began with playing Henry Allen, father of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), but he has played several different versions of the Flash since then, with appearances on Supergirl and Arrow. Shipp is also known for roles on Dawson's Creek and Teen Wolf.

