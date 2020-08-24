John Oliver gets sewage plant named in his honor following Last Week Tonight rant

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver type TV Show

A Connecticut town's officials are naming the local sewage plant in John Oliver's honor after the Last Week Tonight host name-dropped the city in one of his characteristic expletive-filled rants on his show.

The mayor of Danbury, Conn., Mark Boughton, announced the news in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday. "We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," the mayor said. "Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John." Both Oliver and his HBO show are tagged in the Facebook post, which features the caption, "John Oliver, don't mess with Danbury."

The move comes after a recent episode of the late-night show explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, noting problems in Connecticut towns Hartford and New Britain. “Those two missing cities accounted for 63 percent of African Americans in the district, and 68% of the Hispanic population, which is horrible," he said in the segment. "Because if you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f— Danbury!”

He noted the city's “charming railway museum” and its “historic Hearthstone Castle” before declaring, “Danbury, Conn., can eat my whole ass.”

"I know exactly three things about Danbury," he joked. "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry, and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f— you."

Watch the Last Week Tonight clip that started it all below. EW has reached out to HBO and reps for Oliver for comment.

