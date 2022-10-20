"I was like, 'Oh God, I gotta sit another hour with this guy with Charlie’s Hookers.'"

John Stamos has dabbled in a variety of fictional occupations: He's been cool rocker Uncle Jesse in Full House, the clever Dr. Brock Holt on Scream Queens, and smoldering therapist Dr. Nicky on You, to name a few. There's one imaginary career field, however, that Stamos wasn't so keen on exploring on screen.

The actor revealed that he once turned down a role as a couple-saving bisexual male prostitute in a Charlie's Angels–inspired show that Ryan Murphy pitched him over lunch one day.

"I remember going to lunch with him at the Ivy and we order, and I said, 'So what's the show?' And he's like, 'Well…'" Stamos said in a new interview on The Jess Cagle Show. "It was like, 'Okay, you play a male hooker and… you sleep with the husband, sleep with the wife, and you kinda work on their marriage.'"

The series' concept didn't exactly charm Stamos. "I'm like, 'Uh-huh,'" he recalled. "Then he said, 'And plus, you have a really cute Black guy and there's a cute blond guy. You're like, Charlie's Angels, but you're hookers. Charlie's Hookers.'"

The Fuller House star — who has plenty of experience collaborating with Murphy on hit shows like Glee, The New Normal, and the aforementioned Scream Queens — added that he quickly found himself wishing for a way to escape the meal when the appetizers arrived.

"I was like, 'Oh God, I gotta sit another hour with this guy with Charlie's Hookers,'" Stamos joked. "I should have done it though."

The sexy marriage mediator wasn't the only part in a Murphy show that Stamos regrets turning down. He noted that the showrunner also reached out to offer him a role on his 2000s breakout drama series, Nip/Tuck, which he described as "another bad pass on my part."

But hey, if Murphy ever does decide to bring his steamy Charlie's Angels homage to life, Stamos is totally game to accept his turn as "an older hooker." Said the actor, "I'm a little slower, you know?"

Watch Stamos discuss the long-lost series above.

