John Stamos is honoring his onscreen brother Bob Saget a year and a half after his death by sharing a treasured memory.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Stamos, 59, shared a throwback photo of him and Saget sunbathing in a pool in Greece. "Tan and Tanner," he captioned the photo, a reference to the Tanner family members they portrayed on Full House and the revival series Fuller House.

For eight seasons of the original series and five seasons of the revival, Saget and Stamos played Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, brothers-in-law who joined forces to raise a family after the death of Danny's wife. (Like his character, Stamos has Greek heritage.) Stamos' photo also earned a comment from their castmate Dave Coulier, who played the third member of the show's adult trio, funnyman Joey Gladstone. "LOVE," Coulier wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Saget, also known for America's Funniest Home Videos, How I Met Your Mother, and his bawdy stand-up specials, died Jan. 9, 2022, after falling and hitting his head in a hotel room in Orlando. He was 65.

In a speech at Saget's memorial, Stamos recalled their decades-long friendship, which endured long after their hit sitcom came to an end. "When we started Full House, I was in my 20s and didn't have a care in the world," Stamos said. "Hell, my backyard was Disneyland. But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that."

Stamos revealed that after he lost his parents, Saget "was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad's funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline."

Speaking to EW last year, Stamos said Saget's death "rocked my world." He added, "And still does. It got me thinking, like, what's my legacy, man?"

Stamos also said those feelings informed his character arc on Big Shot, the Disney+ series about a temperamental basketball coach named Marvyn Korn whose life has been upended.

"When Bob died there was like this tsunami of love, as you saw," Stamos said. "So I thought, what about Marvyn? What is he leaving behind? So we start [exploring] that towards the end of the season and it gets really powerful."

