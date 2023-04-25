"I couldn't deal with it. I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times. I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this,'" Stamos revealed.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen might not have been aware of it, having been less than a year old at the time, but the twins nearly had their stint on Full House cut short by co-star John Stamos.

The 59-year-old appeared Monday on actor Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, on which he reflected on filming the ABC sitcom with the famous siblings, whom he said he had fired after they wouldn't stop crying during one of their first scenes together.

"I did it. I didn't try," Stamos said when Peck asked him if he attempted to oust the sisters from the production. He recalled filming a scene where he and Dave Coulier were tasked with watching the twins' character, Michelle Tanner (daughter of the late Bob Saget's Danny Tanner).

"[Dave] and I were changing the baby," Stamos remembered. "We're carrying the baby downstairs, I think I was holding on to their armpits and Dave was holding her little feet. We take her into the kitchen and hosed her down, we put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming. Both of them, they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching."

He stressed that he "couldn't deal with it" at the time: "I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times. I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.'"

Stamos confirmed that the show subsequently "got rid of them" and hired "two red-headed kids" as their replacements.

"I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," he joked, later adding: "It had nothing to do with [them being] red-headed, but they weren't attractive."

John Stamos with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on 'Full House' John Stamos with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on 'Full House' | Credit: Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

After "only a few days" with the new actors, he began to miss Mary-Kate and Ashley.

"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" he finished. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

EW has reached out to representatives for the Olsen twins, Stamos, and ABC for comment.

Listen to Stamos discuss allegedly getting the Olsen twins fired from Full House around the 30-minute mark in the video above.

