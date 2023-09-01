There's no shame in admitting you want to hear it.

John Stamos, ageless TV hunk and father to a 5-year-old boy, has discovered the secret to a smooth bedtime: Full House nostalgia.

The actor and Beach Boys enthusiast has released a new version of the band's 1971 hit "Forever," which Full House fans may remember as "the song that went to No. 1 in Japan for Jesse & the Rippers." But this time, Stamos has reworked it as a lullaby, with a little help from American Idol season 14 fan favorite Jax.

Listen to the soothing new take below.

Stamos and the classic Beach Boys song go way back. As Full House's Uncle Jesse, he performed "Forever" several times, and even filmed an "official" music video for it in season 5 of the show. Go ahead — you know you want to watch it again.

In 1992, Stamos re-recorded the song with the Beach Boys for their 27th album, Summer in Paradise. Look, you're already here, so why don't you just listen to that, too.

No word yet on whether Stamos is planning to drop a lullaby version of "Kokomo." (But we can dream.)

