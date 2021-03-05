John Stamos salutes Elizabeth Olsen with Full House throwback on WandaVision finale day

"They grow up so fast," Stamos wrote on Instagram alongside a cute old photo.

WandaVision riffed on many sitcoms during its nine-episode run, but only one of them had a direct connection to its star Elizabeth Olsen. The subtle nods at Full House throughout Marvel's latest superhero show reminded Olsen of her time on that set — and her old Full House connections haven't forgotten her either.

Olsen never played a role on Full House, but she spent time on the set as a young child visiting her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner. "There was something very meta for my own life [working on WandaVision] because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]," Olsen recently told EW.

John Stamos, who played Michelle's lovable Uncle Jesse, certainly remembers her. On Friday, the day WandaVision's finale episode went live on Disney+, Stamos posted a throwback photo on Instagram of him and the young Olsen from Full House days.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mind-controlling the citizens to play out her favorite TV sitcoms!" Stamos wrote. "They grow up so fast…"

The post served as a plug both for the WandaVision finale and Stamos's own upcoming Disney+ show Big Shot, which is set to hit the streaming service in April.

