John Stamos is a basketball coach on the rebound in Disney+'s Big Shot trailer
He's not throwin' away his shot.
In the trailer for Big Shot, which EW is exclusively debuting below, John Stamos is Marvyn Korn, a men's basketball coach who gets ousted from the NCAA but is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school for girls.
According to the logline, the stoic Coach Korn learns the hard way that his new players "require empathy and vulnerability," but "by learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be, and the girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court."
In addition to Stamos, the series stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler. It was created by David E. Kelley, Brad Garrett, and Dean Lorey who also serve as executive-producers alongside Bill D'Elia.
Big Shot debuts on Disney+ April 16.
