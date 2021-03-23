John Stamos is a basketball coach on the rebound in Disney+'s Big Shot trailer

In the trailer for Big Shot, which EW is exclusively debuting below, John Stamos is Marvyn Korn, a men's basketball coach who gets ousted from the NCAA but is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school for girls.

According to the logline, the stoic Coach Korn learns the hard way that his new players "require empathy and vulnerability," but "by learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be, and the girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court."