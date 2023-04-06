The Full House star made a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to 'stop this madness' over whether or not he was really John Owen Lowe's dad.

Over the last few years, Rob Lowe's son John Owen has poked fun at his famous father by replacing his face with John Stamos' in multiple family snapshots on Instagram.

Now, with a little help from Drew Barrymore, Stamos set the record straight on his supposed connection to the Lowe family — and who's really more attractive between him and Rob — by making a surprise appearance during Rob and John Owen's interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.

"Johnny, the bit about me being your dad — it's funny and people get a good kick out of it — but it's getting a bit old," Stamos joked in a pre-recorded message that played onscreen. "I'm tired of explaining that, no, I'm not really his dad, I'm a better looking version of his [father], you know?"

He continued, "So, Drew, if it's okay with you, Johnny and I did a 23andMe test and I'd like to read the results live on your show and stop this madness."

Stamos opened an envelope onscreen before taking a pause and then suddenly changing his tune. "You know, I don't need to prove anything," he cheerfully said. "Good luck with the show, guys."

Passing the envelope to someone off-screen, Stamos then added, "Burn this. Take it. Burn it!" Rob, who could be seen laughing throughout Stamos' cameo, added, "That's amazing."

Earlier, Barrymore asked the father and son duo how the "John Stamos thing" even got started in the first place. On Rob's birthday last month, John Owen photoshopped Stamos boating with him and older brother Matthew and, last Father's Day, shared a childhood snapshot that featured Stamos smiling alongside the entire family instead of his actual dad.

"He does that to our Christmas cards," Rob remarked. "He won't stop." John Owen added, "I'll never stop."

Rob previously poked fun at Stamos' good looks during a Television Critics Association panel in 2015. At the time, he joked that Stamos had been routinely "up for membership" in Jimmy Kimmel's Handsome Men's Club for years, but "so far, the board hasn't voted him yet."

"Sting is really lobbying hard," he teased. "I am looking forward to when John eventually makes it in. It's a wonderful club and we enjoy it very much."

