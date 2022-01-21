John Stamos, Bob Saget's longtime friend and former costar on the ABC sitcom Full House, shared the speech he gave at Saget's memorial. The stories he told were, at times, heartbreaking but also spicy as a nod to the late comedian's raunchier stand-up bits.

A perfect example, Stamos said, as published by The Los Angeles Times, "Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I'm glad Bob didn't go that way. As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly). That's the kind of joke Bob loved." (Saget is survived by his widow Kelly Rizzo.)

Bob Saget and John Stamos Bob Saget with his 'Full House' costar John Stamos | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Saget, known for Full House, America's Funniest Home Videos, and his stand-up specials, died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., after performing stand-up in the area.

"When we started Full House, I was in my 20s and didn't have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland," Stamos said in his speech. "But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad's funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline."

The actor had shared excerpts of his memorial tribute on social media in the past few days. In one Instagram post, he wrote — which is also part of the speech — "When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.'"

He continued, "We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce."

Read Stamos' full speech at The Los Angeles Times.