The trio have since gotten closer, though: "They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage."

John Stamos is opening up about how he initially felt after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to reunite with their Full House castmates for Netflix's 2016 reboot Fuller House.

Stamos discussed the twins' absence this week and revealed he reconnected with them following the death of Bob Saget, whom he said was "instrumental" in keeping the cast together after the original sitcom ended in 1995.

"When the twins moved to New York… we didn't really see them much," Stamos said on the latest episode of Glee alum Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast. "I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. You hear rumors — 'Oh, they hated their childhood,' or 'they hated being on the show' or whatever. When I did Fuller House, they didn't want to come back and I was angry for a minute and that got out."

He continued, "But they said, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.'"

FULL HOUSE, John Stamos, Olsen Twins (Mary Kate & Ashley) John Stamos with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on 'Full House' | Credit: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy

The siblings even paid a visit to Stamos at his home and "brought a pork chop and sage," he recalled. "I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

Saget died from head trauma in January 2022 at the age of 65. The comedian reprised his role as Tanner patriarch Danny in Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and featured all of Full House's original main characters except for the Olsens.

cfda-19 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stamos revealed last month that he had the twins fired from the original sitcom when they were just 11 months old due to their excessive crying. He just "couldn't deal with it" at the time, telling Josh Peck on his Good Guys podcast, "I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times," Stamos said. "I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.'"

However, their replacements didn't work out. "I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" Stamos recalled. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

Listen to Stamos' podcast interview with McHale and Ushkowitz above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.