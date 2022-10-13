John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way
Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy.
"I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
"But, he watches it. He's such a smart-ass. I'll say, 'Billy, go clean up your toys,' and he'll be like, 'You got it, dude,'" Stamos said. "He's doing it to make fun of me!"
The line was first popularized by toddler Michelle Tanner (played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), who often said it throughout the original series' run on ABC.
Billy was born to Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh in 2018 amid the revival of Full House, titled Fuller House, which concluded its five-season stretch on Netflix in June 2020.
In addition to his work on Full House, Stamos launched season 2 of his Disney+ sports dramedy Big Shot — with new plot inspiration from his late costar Bob Saget — on Wednesday.
