"I did a stand-up set at West Side Comedy Club in NYC, and John performed at the same show," Friend explains to EW. "After he went on, I told him that he was actually in my act that night! I did impressions of Rami Malek, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Timothée Chalamet, Howard Stern, and John Oliver that night. That's why I had the glasses on me, thankfully! Had a lot of fun making the short video together. And during the video John remarked that this is the first time someone has done an impression of him for him."