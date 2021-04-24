See John Oliver, Dr. Fauci, and more pick their favorite Sesame Street characters

Gloria Estefan, Rosie Perez, and more name their favorite Sesame Street Muppets in an exclusive clip from ABC's 50 Years of Sunny Days special.

John Oliver is a Cookie Monster man. Whoopi Goldberg prefers Elmo. And Rosie Perez has a very relatable connection with Grover.

Those are just a few of the celebrity guests featured in ABC's new Sesame Street special 50 Years of Sunny Days, discussing the impact and enduring appeal of the beloved TV institution. Ahead of the special's premiere on Monday, EW has an exclusive look at a featurette with Oliver, Goldberg, and more naming their favorite Sesame Street characters.

Among the more adorable moments therein is Dr. Anthony Fauci declaring his love for Oscar the Grouch. "It rhymes with my name," the President's Chief Medical Advisor says with a laugh. "Fauci Grouchy!"

Another one: Oliver also name-checks his favorite Cookie Monster song, "Me Lost Me Cookie at the Disco." "It's a really good song, it's a really funny song, and it also deals with loss," he says.

Questlove has a more obscure pick: the "random blue guy" often exasperated by Grover. (The Muppet Wiki identifies him as "Mr. Johnson.") Perez, meanwhile, chooses Grover, "'cause inside, I was Grover," she explains. "I just wanted to be a part of the party! I just related to him so much."

This clip really is cuteness overload. You can watch the full video above, and catch Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Video courtesy of ABC)

