Clip of John Oliver predicting Meghan Markle's royal family exit in 2018 goes viral

"They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job," Oliver said of the royal family.

"I would not blame [Meghan] if she pulled out of this at the last minute," Oliver told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show months before Meghan and Harry's wedding. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

"They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job," he continued. "That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcomed — especially after what I've just said."

And given Meghan's revelations about the royal family and palace staff, many social media users said the English comedian "nailed it" and "really called this one." Oliver has not yet commented on the Oprah interview.

During the shocking sitdown, which aired Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her exit from the royal family and the toll palace life had on her mental health.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she said.

Meghan and Harry also said that members of his family expressed concern about how dark their son Archie's skin would be before he was born. Meghan also said there were talks about not providing security for Archie and not giving him a title, bucking royal convention.

Ultimately, the media attacks and lack of support from those around them led Meghan and Harry to step back as senior members of the royal family and start over, first in Canada and now in her native California.

During the interview, the couple also announced that Meghan is pregnant with their second child, a daughter, and is due this summer. The special was a royal success, netting more than 17 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday and 11 million viewers in the U.K. on Monday.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read the statement, which was released on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," it continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."