John Mulaney and The Strokes set as next Saturday Night Live host and musical guest

John Mulaney is really here for Saturday Night Live in the trying year that is 2020.

The comedian will return to host the live comedy sketch show on Oct. 31. It will mark his fourth time hosting and his second time in 2020 alone.

Mulaney previously hosted on Leap Day back in February and was the second-to-last host of the show's live episodes in their 45th season before they converted to special at-home episodes for the remainder of the spring.

Now, Mulaney will continue his celebrated streak as host in the show's unprecedented run of original episodes, appearing in their fifth consecutive episode since the premiere of the 46th season back in September.

Mulaney will be joined by The Strokes as the musical guest for the SNL Halloween episode. This will mark their fourth appearance as a musical guest on the NBC series. Their latest album, The New Abnormal, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

SNL is well-known for its Halloween sketches, but this year is a rare chance for them to offer a show on the actual holiday. Mulaney is likely to seize the opportunity. Here's hoping that we get a follow-up to the beloved "Diner Lobster" and "Airport" sushi sketches with some musical number spoofing bad Halloween candy.

In addition to his hosting duties, Mulaney will star in two upcoming Sack Lunch Bunch specials on Comedy Central.

