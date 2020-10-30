John Mulaney says sorry for causing the pandemic in SNL promo

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

No one is more sorry than John Mulaney about how COVID-19 has ruined 2020 — because he's totally to blame.

Okay, that's definitely not true. But when Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim asks the comedian in the first promo for his hosting gig this weekend about when he last hosted, he admits it was February 2020. "And what has happened since then?" she asks, standing next to Mulaney and musical guest the Strokes, all wearing masks.

"A global pandemic that ruined everything," he says.

"John Mulaney, you cursed us!" Nwodim says, as he replies with a wink, "Yeah, sorry about that."

Check out the tongue-in-cheek promo below:

This will be Mulaney's fourth time hosting SNL, and, like he says in the promo, the second in this year alone. He was the second-to-last person to host the NBC sketch comedy series' live episodes in season 45 before the pandemic forced the show to convert to special at-home episodes for the rest of the season. The late February episode even poked fun at the not-quite-yet-full-pandemic in a cut sketch about a quarantine edition of Love Is Blind.

Mulaney's hosting gig airs live this Saturday — aka Halloween — at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: