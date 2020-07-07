Pay attention: John Mulaney is making more Sack Lunch Bunch specials

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that Mulaney is developing two additional Sack Lunch Bunch specials, one of which will be holiday-themed. The holiday special will reunite the cast of the original, which debuted on Netflix in 2019.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch,” Mulaney said in a statement. “I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

Part sketch comedy and part musical spectacular, the original Bunch was one of the year's strangest yet sweetest pop culture offerings, featuring Mulaney and a gaggle of talented children singing about noodles and talking about their darkest fears.

The original also assembled a slew of celebrity guest stars, including Gyllenhaal, David Byrne, André De Shields, Richard Kind, Annaleigh Ashford, and Natasha Lyonne. Presumably, the new specials will have a similarly star-studded lineup, but we'll have to wait and see whether they will ultimately answer the question: Do flowers exist at night?