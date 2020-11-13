John Mulaney joins Late Night With Seth Meyers as staff writer

Check out his first sketch for the show, in which he and Meyers discuss the role of ghosts in the election.

Apparently John Mulaney really likes to work.

This according to Late Night With Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker, who says that the comedian has joined the late-night show as a staff writer.

"John Mulaney likes to work so this week he officially joined Late Night With Seth Meyers as a staff writer. I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for 'as long as John wants,'" Shoemaker wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Shoemaker is of course making light of the fact that between his duties as a standup comedian, producer, writer, and actor, Mulaney is not short of work these days. (He's currently developing a sequel to his adorably goofy 2019 kids’ special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, and a new season of Netflix's Big Mouth, which he produces and lends his vocal talents to, is coming soon.)

In addition to announcing Mulaney's new gig, Shoemaker shared a video of the "rookie" late-night writer's first sketch, in which the comedian and Meyers discuss the role of "ghosts" in the 2020 election.

Watch the paranormally hilarious video below.

