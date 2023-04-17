The stand-up has been through a lot of big changes in the past few years, including sobriety, divorce, and a baby.

It's time for John Mulaney to come clean. The comedian's next stand-up special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premieres April 25, Netflix announced Monday.

"As you process and digest how obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable that story is, just remember that's one I'm willing to tell you," Mulaney cracks in a short teaser video featuring an excerpt from the special.

Baby J will mark Mulaney's third special on Netflix, following 2015's The Comeback Kid and 2018's Kid Gorgeous. The streaming service also hosts his 2019 musical variety special, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

John Mulaney at the Boston Symphony Hall in John Mulaney: Baby J. John Mulaney | Credit: Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

Mulaney has been on a bit of a personal odyssey the past few years. He checked into rehab in December 2020 and then filed for divorce from his then-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. Both his sobriety and his relationship with Tendler have been subjects of heartwarming comedy in his specials like New in Town and The Comeback Kid. Shortly after the divorce, Mulaney became romantically linked with actress Olivia Munn, and the couple had a son, Malcolm, in November 2021.

In other words, Mulaney has weathered some pretty big changes since his last stand-up special, including addiction, relapse, renewed sobriety, divorce, and parenting. He'll surely have a lot to talk about on Baby J — and, as he himself suggests in the teaser, some of it might be a lot to handle.

