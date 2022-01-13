The singer went live on Instagram with comedian Jeff Ross to reflect on their friend's legacy.

Emotions ran high on Interstate 405 as John Mayer and Jeff Ross drove Bob Saget's car home from Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The singer and comedian went live on Mayer's Instagram, sharing laughter and tears while reminiscing about their friend.

Saget was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Sunday after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before. Mayer and Ross are two of the many comrades and fans who have expressed an outpouring of gratitude for the 65-year-old actor.

Bob Saget and John Mayer Bob Saget and John Mayer | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life, and they were a main character in his life," Mayer said of his pal of 15 years. "It's like music to be able to say, 'I loved that guy.'"

Over the course of the 25-minute livestream, Mayer repeatedly clarified that his own love and grief for Saget is not meant to take away from anyone else's.

"We are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget's loved ones," he said. "This is one story out of a gigantic tapestry of stories with people."

The singer had taken to his Instagram twice before earlier this week, sharing photos with his "brother Bob," and writing, "I've met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn't letting go. I knew he was the realest thing. I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine."

Mayer and Ross marveled at the positivity Saget radiated despite his often raw deal in life. The Full House patriarch and America's Funniest Home Videos host was no stranger to grief, having lost both of his sisters at young ages.

"He had every reason under the sun not to trust the system, because in a lot of ways, a lot of times, that system failed him," Mayer said. "And his joy and his innocence in the face of a life that really took from him in places was his middle finger to it all."

As Mayer addressed his struggle to come to terms with Saget's death, he told viewers, "Get ready for some records." Mayer noted that at a time like this, he would have turned to Saget for words of wisdom, calling him, "a professor of grief."

"We're not made to mourn forever," Ross added. "We mourn and then we move on, and Bob helped teach me that."

The pair smiled as they joked about what Saget would be saying if he could see them now and what onlookers must have been thinking when they passed the unlikely duo.

Ross, the self-appointed "Roastmaster General," joked, "Everybody's driving by going, 'Why are Johnny Depp and Pitbull driving that Prius?'"

Before signing off, Ross left viewers with a message about scleroderma, the disease to which Saget lost his sister, Gay.

"Bob never asked anything of anyone except the scleroderma benefit every year, so if there is a message to any of this, follow @srfcure on Instagram," Ross said. "If you have it in your heart and you have a few extra shekels in your pocket, it's definitely a worthy cause, and maybe it'll keep us from having to do the damn benefit this year."

Mayer concluded by saying he will keep repeating "I love you, Bob" aloud as he grapples with the loss.

"I don't know if this was his first life or his 70th life," Mayer said. "That man made it to the waterfall. I promise you that."