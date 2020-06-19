Watch Chrissy Teigen hilariously 'save' Father's Day in John Legend's upcoming ABC special

Chrissy Teigen has the perfect solution for anyone who has forgotten that Father's Day is right around the corner.

In an exclusive sneak peek at John Legend's upcoming ABC special, John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day, Teigen hilariously showing off how to make a last-minute card, and the way that Legend reacts just further proves why this couple is so beloved.

Legend, who is a father of two and an EGOT winner, is hosting a celebration of dads in a one-hour variety special that will blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, plus plenty of surprises. Legend will perform songs from his new album, Bigger Love (out now), and some of his celebrity friends and fellow dads will join him for a hilarious "Fatherly Feud" game and so much more. Plus, Legend and Teigen's kids, Luna and Miles, are going to pamper their father in ways that only kids under age 5 can.

Special guest appearances include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder, and Roy Wood Jr.

"Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now," Legend says. "But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day."

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.