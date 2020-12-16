John Larroquette to lead Night Court sequel for NBC

For anyone randomly wondering what ever happened to Night Court's Dan Fielding, a sequel to the '80s legal comedy is headed to NBC!

Night Court gave an inside look into the night shift at a Manhattan municipal court, featuring a cast of wacky characters on both sides of the law with a young and unpredictable judge at the center. John Larroquette, who played sex-addicted prosecutor Fielding during the show's nine-season run, will return to the role in the new series from executive producer Melissa Rauch.

The sequel follows the late Harold T. Stone's daughter, Abby Stone, who will further her father's legacy as presiding judge of a night court, according to Deadline. Fielding is described as "former prosecutor" in their announcement, though his exact role in court is as yet unknown. Larroquette earned four consecutive Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal.

Harry Anderson portrayed Judge Stone from 1984 until the show's completion in 1992. Anderson died in 2018 from a stroke due to influenza and heart disease at the age of 65.

No word as yet if any of the other surviving cast members from the original series, including Markie Post, Charles Robinson, Marsha Warfield, and Richard Moll, will appear in any capacity.