John Krasinski's Some Good News will return bigger than before

Some good news for Some Good News: Thanks to a new deal with Viacom, the show will be expanded across the company's outlets.

John Krasinski made a tearful goodbye to his insta-hit web series Some Good News. Psych! It's coming back and whole lot bigger than before.

Thanks to a new deal with Viacom, a weekly Some Good News series will be produced by Comedy Central Productions without Krasinski as the main host but with a recurring presence, in addition to a number of other expansions.

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved Some Good News to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group division, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people,” Krasinksi added in his own formal remarks. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

Krasinski launched Some Good News as a DIY at-home series after his film, A Quiet Place Part II, was delayed in theaters for months due to the spread of COVID-19. Utilizing a number of his celebrity friends, including his celebrity wife Emily Blunt, he sought to spread positivity across the web during lockdown.

Details of a premiere are currently unknown.