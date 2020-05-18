John Krasinski tears up saying goodbye to Some Good News — for now

Nothing like a tear or two to kick off your Monday morning.

Over the past eight weeks, John Krasinski has made it his mission to share only the most uplifting news with the world via his from-home, feel-good web series, Some Good News. On Sunday night, The Office star and A Quiet Place director rounded out the series with a final (for now, at least) installment, in which he — of course — shared some more new good news from around the globe and looked back at some of the many highlights from the show's run.

"Saved the best for last!" wrote Krasinski in his tweet sharing the final installment. "Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been. Never mine, always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE...good in the world! Thank you all! So long but not farewell!"

The final episode also included some moments that never made it into the show on first pass — including a lot of celebrities checking with Krasinski that their connection was working correctly. Over the past couple of months, the series has surprised a Hamilton super fan with an impromptu (virtual) performance from the Broadway show's original cast, married a couple of Office aficionados and celebrated the nuptials with a dance-along from the show's stars, and celebrated a bunch of 2020 grads, giving them the opportunity to ask advice from their famous idols.

Episode 8 also showed fan tributes from around the world, with Krasinski growing overcome with emotion in the last few moments."I'm John Krasinski no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world," he ends the video, holding back tears, before standing up to reveal he even put on pants for the finale.

Watch the episode above.

