As a special treat, John Krasinski turned his latest installment of Some Good News into a virtual potluck, where celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, and David Chang recreated dishes based on family recipes submitted by fans. Then there was celebrity drinker Stanley Tucci.

Tucci shared a video earlier in the week of his Negroni-mixing skills, and it went viral. So, Krasinski wrangled in the Hunger Games and Limetown actor to recreate "Nana's" quaran-tini, which includes two shots of vanilla vodka and two shots of orange vodka. "I won't be walking after this," Tucci said, which is probably accurate.

Krasinski focused this episode on supporting Fieri's National Restaurant Relief Fund, which goes to help restaurant industry workers suffering hardships during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fieri made a sloppy joe recipe, Stewart made pierogies, and Chang put together a fan's "worldly recipe" that includes three-quarters of a glass of wine for the dish and one glass of wine for the chef. "More recipes need to have that," he said.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: