John Krasinski explains to Rainn Wilson why he sold Some Good News to CBS

John Krasinski has some good news for Some Good News fans: Just because he sold the series doesn't mean he's finished with it.

On Tuesday, Krasinski stopped by "Hey There, Human," SoulPancake's Instagram Live series hosted by Rainn Wilson, to chat with his former The Office costar. During the episode, Krasinski opened up about his decision to sell Some Good News to ViacomCBS, noting that the show's DIY approach, with him hosting from his home office every week, "just wasn't sustainable."

"I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff," Krasinski said. "But more than that… writing, directing, and producing, and all those things with a couple of my friends, was so much. I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments.

"I would love to keep doing this show from my office forever. It just wasn't sustainable," he continued. "Now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane. The fact that we were able to accomplish that in eight weeks… is honestly one of the most amazing honors I've ever been able to pull off."

Krasinski also reassured fans that he'll still be involved with the new incarnation. "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in," he said. "I'm gonna be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm gonna host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people."

Krasinski launched Some Good News shortly after his film A Quiet Place Part II had its imminent theatrical release delayed due to the spread of COVID-19. With the show, he sought to focus on and spread positivity during the shutdown, bringing in numerous celebrity guests to help in this mission. Speaking to Wilson, the actor once again shared how much the show, and viewers' response to it, meant to him.

"I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me," Krasinski said. "That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life."

He added, "I felt like I was part of a really, really special community of people who not only brought all the good news but all this interaction, and we had the most fantastic community of people."

You can watch Krasinski's full conversation with Wilson above.

