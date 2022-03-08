Come for the Cosmos, stay for the tall drink of water.

Hey, pop tart! John Corbett is set to return to the Sex and the City universe in And Just Like That season 2

He was warm, masculine, and classic American. And now Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw's on-again, off-again love interest, is back. John Corbett is officially returning in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, EW has confirmed.

Sarah Jessica Parker first shared the news, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Well, you know, I can't be, like, cryptic about it anymore."

As you may recall, Aidan was Carrie's (Parker) boyfriend and eventual fiancé after he proposed to her in season 4 of SATC. She wore the engagement ring he gave her on her necklace to, allegedly, keep it closer to her heart. Trouble is, she broke his heart — not once, but twice — in the series before he magically reappeared in the franchise's movie sequel, Sex and the City 2, to temp his former luvah while she and her gal pals were on holiday in Abu Dhabi.

SEX AND THE CITY Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in 'Sex and the City' | Credit: Courtesy: HBO/Everett Collection

So, how will he factor in? It's worth noting that Aidan does co-own Scout, the bar he opened with his best friend Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg, who also returned to the first season of the revival. Also, Aidan could be an empty nester now, given that, according to our math, his son would be close to 20 years old and possibly off to college.

But with a tumultuous, unpredictable, and unfulfilled love story between Aidan and Carrie that has divided SATC stans for nearly two decades, could the writers' room opt for an alternate timeline that puts a new twist on the whole thing? In present-day New York, could Aidan be at home in bed with a bucket of chicken while Carrie polishes his handcrafted furniture and reminisces about the days when she was his "booth bitch"?

SEX AND THE CITY John Corbett in 'Sex and the City' | Credit: Courtsey: HBO/Everett Collection

