The series will follow no-nonsense hotelier Basil Fawlty as he connects with his adult daughter and "navigates the modern world."

John Cleese is checking back into the hotel business.

More than 40 years after Fawlty Towers first hit television screens, Cleese is reviving the beloved British sitcom with a little help from his daughter Camilla Cleese. The two are set to write and star in the new project, which will see the elder Cleese reprise his role as the no-nonsense hotel owner Basil Fawlty.

The revival is being developed by Castle Rock Entertainment and will center on how Basil "navigates the modern world" as he and his newfound daughter "tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel," according to a news release.

The Fawlty Towers revival is being executive-produced by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derek Rossi, and Matthew George.

"What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really 'gets' the creative process," John Cleese said in a statement. "When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series."

Rob Reiner added, "John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh."

The original Fawlty Towers ran for two seasons, which were released in 1975 and 1979. Written by Cleese and Connie Booth (his spouse at the time), the series chronicled the outlandish hijinks that Basil and his wife Sybil, (Prunella Scales), pulled off while attempting to run a hotel near the British seaside.

