John Cho (and his Spike Spiegel hair) jam in first look at live-action Cowboy Bebop cast

Cowboy Bebop (Live-Action Series) type TV Show network Netflix

See you, Space Cowboy… right now, in fact.

Netflix has unveiled our first proper look at the cast of its upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series, including John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. And no matter how the series ultimately turns out, the creators seem to have gotten at least one thing right: Cho's Spike Spiegel hair.

A new video released by the streamer shows Cho, Pineda, and Shakir (seemingly in costume) jamming out to the original anime series' iconic theme song, "Tank!" The video also reveals that the original show's composer, Yoko Kanno, will return to pen original music for the remake, and confirms that the live-action series will hit Netflix this fall after Cho's on-set injury delayed production for several months.

Cowboy Bebop follows Spike, Jet, Faye, and the rest of their crew of ragtag bounty hunters as they roam the galaxy in pursuit of criminals and profit. The original show ran for 26 episodes, and became an international sensation and one of the most acclaimed anime series of all time.

But back to the most important matter: Cho's hair. Those luscious locks have earned approval from Bebop fans and thirsty stans alike since Netflix's video dropped. Exhibit A:

Maybe Cho is a worthy hair to the role after all. (Sorry.) Check out the video above, and more reactions below.

