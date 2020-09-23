John Cena's Peacemaker to return for The Suicide Squad TV spin-off for HBO Max

This is the second HBO Max series that will expand the DC movie universe.

HBO Max has set a second DC Comics-based television spin-off that will further expand the cinematic universe of the blockbuster superhero movies.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is now developing an eight-episode action-comedy centered around the origins of John Cena's Peacemaker.

The character will first be introduced alongside names like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Savant (Michael Rooker) in The Suicide Squad, currently scheduled for theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Peacemaker is described as "a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it." Cena will star in and co-executive produce Peacemaker, while Gunn will write all episodes and direct multiple ones, including the pilot. The filmmaker will also executive produce with The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said in a statement. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

HBO Max is already working on a TV spin-off of director Matt Reeves' The Batman. Instead of focusing on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight vigilante hero, the show will be set before the events of the movie inside the Gotham City Police Department with a focus on the corruption within Gotham City.

