All My Children veteran John Callahan dies at 66

John Callahan, the actor best known for playing Edmund Gray on All My Children, has died. He was 66.

The actor reportedly died from a stroke Friday in Rancho Mirage, according to Soap Opera Digest. His ex-wife Eva LeRue released this statement to the outlet: “We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

His death was reportedly not related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Born in New York, the actor is best known for his lifetime of work in daytime. He started off by playing Craig Hunt on Santa Barbara before joining AMC in 1992. He then moved onto Days of Our Lives in 1989 for the roles of Dr. Baker and Tyler Malone before leaving the NBC sudser in 2010.

He and La Rue, his AMC co-star, married in 1996 and were divorced in 2005. They had one child.

The actress, who played Dr. Maria Santos Grey on AMC, paid tribute to Callahan on Instagram by saying how his "bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

