Comedian John Bishop joins the cast of Doctor Who

John Bishop is taking a trip on the TARDIS.

The British actor and comedian has joined the cast of Doctor Who, the sci-fi show announced Friday. He will play a character named Dan, alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill.

"If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it," Bishop said in a statement. "It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip."

"It's time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan," said showrunner Chris Chibnall. "Oh, we've had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it's a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS."

Bishop's previous acting credits include Skins and the Ken Loach film Route Irish.

Bishop will make his first proper Doctor Who appearance when the 13th season starts on BBC America later this year, but he will briefly appear at the end of Friday night's special holiday episode. You can see that tease below.