The Friends star called her dad "one of the most beautiful humans" she ever knew.

John Aniston, a long-running player on soap opera Days of Our Lives and the father of Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, died last week on Nov. 11, according to his daughter. He was 89.

Jennifer announced Aniston's death on social media Monday. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she wrote. "⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

Jennifer also shared childhood photos of herself with Aniston. "I'll love you till the end of time," she added. "Don't forget to visit."

Born July 24, 1933, on the island of Crete in Greece, Aniston attended Pennsylvania State University before joining the Navy and earning the rank of lieutenant commander. He started acting in the 1960s and became a recurring face in the soap opera space starting in the '70s.

Aniston joined Days of Our Lives in 1970 in the role of Dr. Eric Richards. He would later come back to the soap drama in the '80s as the character Victor Kiriakis, a role he maintained through 2022. He also appeared in roles on Search for Tomorrow, Journeyman, and The West Wing.

Hollywood Fathers John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston and soap star from 'Days of Our Lives,' died at the age of 89. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Aniston was honored with the 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony that took place at the Pasadena Civic Center in June of that year. He wasn't able to attend the event, but Jennifer surprised attendees to honor her father and his work.

"This is truly a special moment for me," she said at the time. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."