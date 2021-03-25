Watch Joey and Hunter King debut a hilarious cake in Nailed It! Double Trouble sneak peek

Double the trouble, but double the fun.

The upcoming fifth season of Netflix's baking show Nailed It! — which is being dubbed Nailed It! Double Trouble because it features two-person teams competing instead of individuals — is almost here, and EW is debuting a sneak peek at all the shenanigans.

In the exclusive clip above, sisters and actors Joey and Hunter King reveal their culinary confection, which is supposed to be a hot-air balloon. "This is wild. I like it," host Nicole Byer says of the hilarious creation. "The longer you look at it, the more things you discover."

Guest judge Bobby Lee chimes in, "It's not a balloon, right, but it is an interesting art form," to which Joey quips, "It's open to interpretation."

The sisters will be competing in an episode titled "Travel Dos and Donuts," which, per the logline, "will make you feel like an international jet setter when our bakers attempt to make cakes inspired by world travel."

According to Netflix, this season promises to go "far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma."

Season 5 of Nailed It hits Netflix on March 26.

(Video courtesy of Netflix)