McHale high-fived nearly the entire studio audience during his frenzied Live entrance, and proceeded to sit on the stolen audience member's chair for the first part of his interview.

Joel McHale just made one of daytime TV's wildest entrances of the year on Live With Kelly & Mark.

After Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos introduced their guest, the comedian and actor came out from backstage and began high-fiving the crowd while screaming, "Yeah, yeah, yeah!"

When he reached producer Michael Gelman, he kept things going, and even attempted to high-five the show's camera while he continued through the risers. "Still going! Keep it going! Let's go, let's do it!" McHale shouted while he made his way through the back row of the audience.

On his way back down, he stopped to steal an unsuspecting audience member's chair. "Thank you so much," he said while lifting the chair to the stage to sit next to the (much taller) chairs guests typically sit in. A representative for the show tells EW that the audience member "was totally surprised" by the moment, and noted that staff moved him to the side of the set for the rest of the segment. When the show cut to commercial break, his seat was returned.

"It's been a while since I've done this. This is great. I haven't been on a talk show in a while," McHale said when he finally sat next to Ripa and Consuelos.

He went on to make a joke about the height of Ryan Seacrest, Ripa's longtime former cohost who departed the show in April. "I wanted you to remember Seacrest, so I'm way down here," McHale said.

Live With Kelly & Mark airs weekdays in syndication, check your local listings for showtimes in your area. Watch McHale steal an audience member's chair during his epic entrance above.

