Just as long as they fall under the male "celebrity" category.

Joel Kim Booster is fine with his nudes leaking in a clip from his first Netflix special Psychosexual

How do you know you've finally made it as a celeb in this business we call show? In his Netflix comedy special debut, Joel Kim Booster lampoons a rather revelatory step in his fame journey.

"I found out that all my nudes leaked online," Booster says in Psychosexual, premiering on the streamer June 21. "Yeah, I can see some of you reaching for your phone right now. Obviously, I was angry, I felt violated, um ... but then I found out they were put on a website for male 'celebrity' nudes, and I was like, 'They can stay....'"

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual - Joel Kim Booster in Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual. Cr. Terence Patrick/NETFLIX © 2022 Joel Kim Booster in his Netflix comedy special debut, 'Psychosexual' | Credit: Terence Patrick/NETFLIX

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation, his fascination for human sexuality, and much more.

"I didn't realize how much weight I was carrying around existing in largely heterosexual spaces, especially as a standup comic," Booster told EW for his Pride month cover story on his rom-com Fire Island. Loosely based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, the film follows a group of gays on a life-altering trip to the Pines.

"All of my coworkers were straight, and to go out there with other mostly gay comedians and have this freedom was really life-changing for me," Booster said of his own gaycations to the iconic thot-spot.

Check out a clip from Pyschosexual, premiering June 21 on Netflix, below:

