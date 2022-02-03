Tigers, thongs, and blow-up dolls: Watch Kate McKinnon go full Carole Baskin in wild Joe vs. Carole trailer
Joe vs. Carole
Someone looks like they had a lot of fun playing a big cat lover.
In the latest trailer from Joe vs. Carole, the Tiger King-inspired limited series that drops on Peacock in March, Kate McKinnon embodies Carole Baskin as she targets "documented animal abuser" Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage (John Cameron Mitchell). The project is based on the second season of Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast about how Joe Exotic was breeding and using cats for profit.
"It's war," McKinnon's Baskin promises after buying herself a gun. "I will never stop."
"Joe vs Carole is a wild ride," showrunner/executive producer Etan Frankel said in a statement. "It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives."
The series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Nat Wolff, William Fichtner, and Dean Winters.
"When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell," Frankel continued in the statement. "I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles."
Joe vs Carole drops March 3 on Peacock. There will be eight episodes in the limited series.
Watch the official trailer above.
