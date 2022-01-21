Get a first look at the Tiger King-inspired Joe vs. Carole
The show you didn't think you needed after spending the pandemic watching Tiger King is about to debut on Peacock.
The NBC streaming platform will introduce Joe vs. Carole, a limited series that stars Kate McKinnon as big cat lover Carole Baskin, on March 3. John Cameron Mitchell, best known on TV for his nutty work as Felix Staples on The Good Fight, plays Joe Exotic in the project that's based on the second season of Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast.
"Joe vs Carole is a wild ride," promises showrunner/executive producer, Etan Frankel, of the series.
"It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell," continues Frankel. "I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles."
The action is expected to center on Carole, who learns that a fellow big cat enthusiast named Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using cats for profit. The series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Nat Wolff, William Fichtner, and Dean Winters.
Joe vs Carole drops March 3 on Peacock. There will be eight episodes in the limited series.
Watch the new teaser above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments