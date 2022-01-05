The Joe Millionaire revival, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, premieres on Fox, Jan. 6.

We asked the two new Joe Millionaires a bunch of dating app prompts, here's what they said

Get ready to meet Joe Millionaire... and Joe Not-So Millionaire!

In Fox's upcoming Joe Millionaire revival, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, two men (neither of whom are actually named Joe) will vie for love, by dating 20 women on television. Sounds pretty normal? Here's the twist: Only one of the men is actually a millionaire, while the other is just an "average Joe," and the women have no idea which one can offer them a life of luxury. Not that that even matters, we're all here for love, right?

The reality series — a reboot of the early 2000s version, which tricked contestants into believing their only Joe, Evan Marriott, was mad wealthy — kicks off Jan. 6, but before then we wanted to get to know the guys a little better, so we asked Kurt (a 32-year-old construction CEO from Charlotte, N.C.) and Steven (a 27-year-old farming CEO from Gallatin, Mo.) to answer a bunch of dating app-style prompts.

While both men have had etiquette training from Fox to make sure it's virtually impossible for the hopeful women to tell which man comes from a wealthy background, who's to say we can't glean some idea of pocket depth from their appetizer order or their guilty pleasure movie?

Check out what the Joes (one more taciturn than the other) had to say below. Who do you prefer? And why is it Steven?

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Describe your perfect date?

KURT: Comedy show or funny movie.

STEVEN: Honestly, I'm a simple guy. Grilling out next to a campfire, and watching the sun go down from a truck bed listening to country music.

Would you rather stay home or go out on a Saturday night?

KURT: Go out, for sure.

STEVEN: I prefer a night in the country with good buddies over a packed city bar scene.

What's the worst date you've ever been on?

KURT: None come to mind.

STEVEN: I was taking a girl out to dinner (she lived in middle of nowhere), I ran out of gas in my truck on a 5-degree January night. Had to hitchhike to a gas station, left her in my truck, spilled gas all over me filling the truck back up and was so cold I couldn't stop shaking all night… We did not end up making it to dinner.

Who's your celebrity crush?

What do you order for the table at a restaurant?

KURT: Fried pickles and tequila shots.

STEVEN: Cheese fries, fried pickles or chicken nachos. (HUGE apps guy.)

What is the one way to win you over?

KURT: Cook for me. (Or ignore me.)

STEVEN: Cook a bomb meal for me or a good massage at the end of the day!

Margaritas or Malbec?

KURT: Neither, Scotch.

STEVEN: Margaritas. Frozen strawberry mango margs from the Mexican joint in my town of 1,700 can't be beat!

What's your pet peeve?

KURT: When people ask me to try their drinks. No… I'd rather not, stop asking.

STEVEN: Chewing with your mouth open. Drives me crazy!

What's your most irrational fear?

KURT: Orange Juice. (It's a long story.)

STEVEN: Getting stuck in a cave crevice. Those videos of people crawling through caves scare the hell out of me.

What is the hallmark of a good relationship?

KURT: Strong support of one another, having shared dreams and common goals — essentially being best friends.

STEVEN: Being able to laugh at the end of the day. Fights and stressful times are going to happen, but being able to let go of that anger and lay next to each other and laugh at the end of the day is a good relationship.

What is your weirdest skill?

KURT: Idk, all my skills are pretty normal.

STEVEN: Handstand walking.

What's a movie you're embarrassed to say you've seen multiple times?

STEVEN: I can quote every line of The Notebook … BUT SO CAN KURT!!!!

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox with a special two-hour event.