Joe Millionaire is returning with a new twist

There will be two guys searching for love in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Not getting enough reality dating drama or class warfare in your life?

Fox has you covered with a reboot of the aughts dating show Joe Millionaire, now with a new twist: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will feature two single men vying for contestants' love, but one of them is really a millionaire, and the other is most decidedly not.

In the original incarnation of the show, the women were hoodwinked into believing that construction worker and occasional underwear model Evan Marriott was a multimillionaire, when in fact he was just an average guy trying to suss out who wanted him for his presumed fortune. But hey, at least he and the eventual winner got to split $1 million dollars at the end.

The reboot will premiere in January, bringing together 20 women to date both "Joes," with none of them knowing which one is the true millionaire. They will forge connections, leaving them with the ultimate question: What matters more, love or money?

"This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business," said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment's president of alternative entertainment and specials, in a statement. "I've long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I've wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original."

When Joe Millionaire launched in 2003, it made waves as the highest-rated and most-watched debut for an unscripted series in 20 years. The season 1 finale remains the most-watched piece of unscripted entertainment in the last two decades.

There was also a less successful second season filmed in Europe, titled The Next Joe Millionaire: An International Affair.

Watch a promo for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer above.

