Stranger Things star Joe Keery joins cast of Fargo season 5

Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani have also been cast in the fifth installment of the FX anthology series.

From Hawkins, Indiana, to Fargo, North Dakota.

The network did not reveal character details, but Keery will play a man named Gator Tillman. Morris will play Witt Farr, while Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead. The series has traveled through decades, cities, and families, and season 5 will be no different, per the press release. Set in 2019, the central question of the fifth iteration will be: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Series creator and executive producer Noah Hawley previously told EW he already had a "germination of an idea" for the fifth installment following the season 4 finale, but in true Fargo form, did not disclose much else. "I don't know where this thing goes or where it ends," Hawley said. "I certainly don't want to overstay my welcome. I'm sure there are some people who think that four seasons are too many."

"I have the germination of an idea, but there's a lot of work that has to be done to make sure it's worthy," he continued. "Fargo has never really been a story where 'this happens, then this happens, then this happens.' There's a lot more that goes into it, and the bar is high, and I certainly have no desire to be the last guy at the dance going, 'Oh, it's still good.'"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: