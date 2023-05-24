"I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed because I want that f---ing gig," the middle Jonas brother said in a new episode of Dax Shepard's podcast.

Joe Jonas cried when Nick Jonas booked The Voice coach role over him: 'I was so jealous'

A gig on The Voice led to momentary dissension among the Jonas Brothers — and it was all beautifully soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac.

The musical sibling trio joined Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast for an interview with the comedian, during which Joe Jonas revealed that he harbored temporary resentment over his younger brother, Nick Jonas, booking a spot on The Voice's panel of coaches.

"I remember, and I don't even know if you know this, some more tea that hasn't been spilled, it was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at MSG [Madison Square Garden], and as they're playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice," Joe said. "I was so jealous. I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide.' It was bittersweet, because I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed because I want that f---ing gig."

Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones; Nick Jonas on The Voice Joe Jonas; Nick Jonas on 'The Voice' | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joe admitted that his brother "crushed" the job, which he held across seasons 18 and 20 of the NBC singing competition. Nick eventually brought both of his brothers aboard for season 18 of the show as guest mentors.

The Jonas Brothers recently released their sixth studio album, titled The Album, on May 12, following the debut of two new singles, February's "Wings" and April's "Waffle House."

Listen to the Jonas Brothers' interview on Armchair Expert above and its section on The Voice at around the 35-minute mark.

