Image zoom Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Netflix

Joe Biden recently tuned in to Netflix's wild new docuseries Tiger King, and his reaction wasn't the least bit surprising.

The presidential hopeful and his wife, Jill Biden, revealed as much during a Q&A session with their granddaughter Finnegan that was posted on Biden's Twitter account Monday. The former veep said the interview, conducted via Zoom, was born from the new ways he and Jill are finding to communicate with family while social distancing due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Finnegan, this is hysterical," Jill said when her granddaughter asked about what TV shows the Bidens have been watching. "Everybody is watching this Tiger King show, so I turned it on and we watched about 20 minutes of it. And Pops [Biden] looks at me and he said, 'What are we watching?!' I mean, it was like so crazy."

Tiger King, of course, is a seven-episode documentary about an eccentric zookeeper named Joe Exotic and other colorful characters in his orbit. The series has proven quite popular since its March 20 release, and spawned an after-show special April 12.

Mrs. Biden also said in the Q&A that she's been watching and enjoying Mrs. America, the FX on Hulu miniseries about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the backlash it faced. Former Vice President Biden, meanwhile, has been spending some of his downtime reading Irish poetry.

