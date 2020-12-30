President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to appear on New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest type TV Show

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be on hand to help ring in the New Year.

The President-elect and future first lady will make a special appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 Thursday night, speaking with host Ryan Seacrest for "their last interview of the year." The couple will deliver "a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead," according to a press release.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” dick clark productions president Amy Thurlow and Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a joint statement.

New Year's Rockin' Eve kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC.