One year after getting engaged in the season 7 finale, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are husband and wife.

Bachelor in Paradise's Grocery Joe and Serena are hitched

Playa Escondida strikes again, rose lovers!

One year after getting engaged in Bachelor in Paradise's season 7 finale, Grocery Joe (a.k.a. Joe Amabile) and Serena Pitt have made it Instagram official — officially.

"JUST MARRIED!" Pitt wrote on Instagram Thursday afternoon, alongside a video of the casual ceremony in New York. "We're having another wedding in September," Pitt's caption continued, "but who doesn't want to get married twice!"

BACHELOR IN PARADISE Joe and Serena on 'Bachelor in Paradise' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Amabile first entered Bachelor Nation as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Though he got sent home on night one by Becca Kufrin, the former grocery store owner's megawatt smile and aw-shucks charm endeared him to viewers, and the show shipped him off to Paradise for season 5. He and fellow contestant Kendall Long dated for about two years before splitting in 2020.

After returning to Paradise in 2021, Amabile fell hard for Pitt, 25, a bubbly publicist from Toronto, and the two got engaged in the finale. Earlier this year, the couple moved in together in New York City and frequently post sickeningly cute photos together.

This blessed union brings the marriage count up to four for Paradise: Joe and Serena, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper. Let's end this on a happy note and not talk about the divorces, okay?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: