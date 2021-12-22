Jodie Whittaker offers a 'phenomenal' suggestion for who should replace her as Doctor Who

The outgoing Doctor Who star told a British radio show that she thinks It's a Sin's Lydia West would make for a "really exciting" Doctor on the beloved sci-fi series.

Now that she is stepping away from the TARDIS, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has named who she would like to see replace her as the iconic Time Lord on BBC America's beloved sci-fi series.

"If we had the power to choose," says Whittaker, answering questions during a segment called "Kids Ask Difficult Questions" on Radio 1′s Going Home with Vick and Jordan, "I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, is Lydia West. If I had the power!"

Jodie Whittaker thinks Lydia West should play the next 'Doctor Who.'

West, 28, is a British actress best known for her turn as Jill Baxter on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series It's a Sin, as well as being a regular on the HBO miniseries Years & Years.

Although Whittaker did offer up a potential successor, no casting announcements have been made yet for who will take her place.

Elsewhere in the Radio 1 chat, Whittaker echoed what she told EW in October about wondering if she'll regret her choice to leave. "When I first signed up, I signed up to do three seasons, and I can tell you now there is many a day where I had a wobble and I felt, 'Have I made a terrible mistake?'" She adds, "At any point I could have probably changed, but once we started to shoot the final series I think that's when my biggest wobble happened and I thought, 'What the heck am I doing, leaving the best job I've ever done?'"

Ultimately, she tells the radio show that Doctor Who "is the best job because it's happened at this moment, and no one can ever take these memories away and hopefully I'm still going to be living my best life in a few years to come. But I just felt that this show deserves new energy. I don't know if I'm happy with my decision even now, I'm still upset about it!"

Watch Whittaker and Doctor Who costar Mandip Gill answer more questions in the full "Kids Ask Difficult Questions" segment above.

EW reached out to a representative for West for comment.

